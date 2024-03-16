Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,888 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. 3,711,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

