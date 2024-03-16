Banyan Capital Management Inc. Invests $697,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Veralto comprises about 0.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Veralto by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 5,058,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

