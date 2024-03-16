Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 6.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

