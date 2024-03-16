Banyan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 9.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel Group worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $16.85 on Friday, reaching $1,523.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,436. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,446.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

