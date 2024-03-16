Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 928,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. 809,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 923.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

