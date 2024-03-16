Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

