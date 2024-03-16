Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.