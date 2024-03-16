Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.97.

BSAC stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $7,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

