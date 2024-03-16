Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Insider Daniel William Fisher Acquires 3,869 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

