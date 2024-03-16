Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

