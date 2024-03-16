Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 3.8 %

INTU opened at $625.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $641.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.82. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

