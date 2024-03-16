Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $475.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.28 and a 52-week high of $482.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

