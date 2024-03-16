Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 11,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

