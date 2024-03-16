Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

