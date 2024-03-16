Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $194,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toro were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

