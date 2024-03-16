Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $103.86 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
