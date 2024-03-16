B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CNP stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

