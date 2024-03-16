B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 6,153 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

