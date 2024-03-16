B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE C opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

