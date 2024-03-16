B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,438 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFCF opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

