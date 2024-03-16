B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

