B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $243.52 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.76. The company has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

