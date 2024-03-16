B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

