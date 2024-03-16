B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.