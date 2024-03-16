B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.