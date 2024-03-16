B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $227.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

