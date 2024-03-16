B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.