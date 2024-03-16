B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TAIL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

