B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

