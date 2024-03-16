B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $118.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.