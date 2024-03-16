Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 29,976 Shares

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

AXSM stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

