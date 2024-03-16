Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 29,976 Shares

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %
AXSM stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
