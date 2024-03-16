Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

AXON opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.