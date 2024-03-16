AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1060442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
AXMIN Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48.
AXMIN Company Profile
AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXMIN
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.