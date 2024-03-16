Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CFO Michael F. Maclean Sells 40,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $24.42 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 296,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after acquiring an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

