Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,672,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 141,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 155,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

