Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after purchasing an additional 891,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,872,000 after buying an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.