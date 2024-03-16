Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $57.37 or 0.00084388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion and $2.69 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

