Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 2,012,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,660. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

