Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 461942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market cap of C$236.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

