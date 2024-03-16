Augur (REP) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

