AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 142,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUDC. Barclays lifted their target price on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 46,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 1,213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 404,598 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

