aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.64. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 479,606 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 22.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.