aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.64. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 479,606 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
