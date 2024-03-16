Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,617,790.71 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

