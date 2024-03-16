Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Aterian Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 781,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Aterian has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aterian by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aterian by 4,201.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

