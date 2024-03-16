Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $15.18. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 793,332 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATXS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 545,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,119,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

