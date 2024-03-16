Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Buys 351 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($193.38).

On Friday, January 5th, Jonathan Murphy purchased 321 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($193.30).

Assura stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.68).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.72).

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

