Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($67.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.34) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($87.12) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,709.38 ($60.34).

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,188 ($66.47) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,386 ($56.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,794 ($74.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,187.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,729.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

