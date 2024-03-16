ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and $2.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005486 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,108.50 or 0.99679860 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00162792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05686688 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,554,610.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

