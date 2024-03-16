Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.17. 1,521,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,629. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $175.75 and a 12 month high of $255.71. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

