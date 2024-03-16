Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 3,303 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $23,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,828.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 3,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $18,446.98.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 228,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 21.9% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

