ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 96,756 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 96,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $884,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,696,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,505,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPRY opened at $9.16 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

